Urban league sticks with current leadership; names Susan Cooper new CEO
Susan Cooper, the interim administrator that has led the Urban League of Greater Columbus the past two years, has been named the league's new president and CEO pending certification by the national organization. The Urban League Board of Directors issued a news release making the announcement on Friday and commending Cooper for her accomplishments as interim president and CEO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toxic Topix Update
|4 hr
|Kelly
|14
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|Kelly
|5,133
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|4 hr
|Kelly
|1,676
|Word Association (May '15)
|4 hr
|Kelly
|1,089
|Feardevil novel by Lillian Owl (Sep '11)
|17 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|85
|Electric City Life Article
|17 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|98
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|17 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1,227
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC