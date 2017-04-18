Urban league sticks with current lead...

Urban league sticks with current leadership; names Susan Cooper new CEO

Susan Cooper, the interim administrator that has led the Urban League of Greater Columbus the past two years, has been named the league's new president and CEO pending certification by the national organization. The Urban League Board of Directors issued a news release making the announcement on Friday and commending Cooper for her accomplishments as interim president and CEO.

