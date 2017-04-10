Two suspects in alleged Peachtree Mall gang slaying try to get separate trials
Two more suspects have been charged in connection with the March 26 shooting at Peachtree Mall, Columbus police said on Thursday. Tekoa Chantrell Young, 23, and Terell Raquez McFarland, 25, face a murder charge more than two months after the shooting that left Anthony Meredith dead.
