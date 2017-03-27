Trump bets on Uptown casino
Council in a specially called meeting Saturday sold the property to Trump Casinos, which plans to fully renovate the complex for a Trump Tower casino and resort. The billion-dollar project is the latest in a series of Uptown Columbus announcements the Ledger-Enquirer has posted online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|3 hr
|Guest
|892
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|4 hr
|Guest
|1,453
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|21 hr
|General Zod
|4,629
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|21 hr
|General Zod
|914
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Sat
|Will Dockery
|35
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|Mar 31
|General Zod
|3,450
|Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Kelly
|103
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC