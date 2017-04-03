Tornado warning issued for Columbus a...

Tornado warning issued for Columbus area until

5 hrs ago

The National Weather Service has just issued a tornado warning for the Columbus area in effect until 12:15 p.m. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service advises that there is imminent danger to life and property.

Columbus, GA

