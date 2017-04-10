Top Picks April 16- April 23

The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus presents the final concert in their Maestro for a Moment competition. Who will win and conduct the finale? 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway.

