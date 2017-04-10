The Bottle Shop liquor store allowed to reopen during court appeal process
COLUMBUS, GA The Court of Appeals of Georgia has issued an order which will allow The Bottle Shop to remain opening during an appeal of the lower court's ruling. Uptown Wine & Spirits' owners argued the Bottle Shop was violating a Georgia law, preventing a liquor store from being 600 feet away from any facility deemed a school; a law they believed they had to follow to open another store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|3 min
|Vic Perryman
|1,008
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 min
|Vic Perryman
|4,867
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|6 min
|Vic Perryman
|1,584
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|7 min
|Vic Perryman
|3,494
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|9 min
|Vic Perryman
|69
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|9 min
|Vic Perryman
|54
|No music scene in Columbus: Why?
|36 min
|Kelly
|4
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|41 min
|Vic Perryman
|1,073
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC