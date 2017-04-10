The Bottle Shop liquor store allowed to reopen during court appeal process

COLUMBUS, GA The Court of Appeals of Georgia has issued an order which will allow The Bottle Shop to remain opening during an appeal of the lower court's ruling. Uptown Wine & Spirits' owners argued the Bottle Shop was violating a Georgia law, preventing a liquor store from being 600 feet away from any facility deemed a school; a law they believed they had to follow to open another store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.