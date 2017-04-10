The Bottle Shop liquor store allowed ...

The Bottle Shop liquor store allowed to reopen during court appeal process

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

COLUMBUS, GA The Court of Appeals of Georgia has issued an order which will allow The Bottle Shop to remain opening during an appeal of the lower court's ruling. Uptown Wine & Spirits' owners argued the Bottle Shop was violating a Georgia law, preventing a liquor store from being 600 feet away from any facility deemed a school; a law they believed they had to follow to open another store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 3 min Vic Perryman 1,008
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 3 min Vic Perryman 4,867
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 6 min Vic Perryman 1,584
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 7 min Vic Perryman 3,494
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 9 min Vic Perryman 69
Favorite things to do in Columbus 9 min Vic Perryman 54
No music scene in Columbus: Why? 36 min Kelly 4
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 41 min Vic Perryman 1,073
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,182 • Total comments across all topics: 280,292,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC