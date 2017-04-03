The Bottle Shop closes in legal feud with rival liquor store operator
The Bottle Shop, a liquor store off Bradley Park Drive in Columbus, has closed its doors following legal rulings in a civil case brought by a competitor liquor store company. "Due to an unfavorable decision by the court from a lawsuit filed by Uptown Wine & Spirits' owner, P & J Beverage through its owner, Pat Daniel, The Bottle Shop is temporarily closed," the store at 101 Southern Way, in the Bradley Park area, said late Tuesday in a post on its Facebook page.
