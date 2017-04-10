Telling Eugene Bullarda s story to Co...

Telling Eugene Bullarda s story to Columbus has been a pleasure

When Springer Opera House artistic director Paul Pierce asked local playwright Natalia Naman Temesgen to adapt the Eugene Bullard story for the stage she embraced it, and based it on the biography by Columbus historian Craig Lloyd. Natalia discusses her experience writing about the Columbus native who expatriated to France and in World War I became the first African-American fighter pilot.

