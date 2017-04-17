Tax preparation companies open for last-minute tax filings
COLUMBUS, GA Several companies who offer tax preparation services opened their doors on Easter in hopes to help as many people file their taxes ahead of the extended tax deadline. Tax advisors at H&R Block say there is an extension for last minute filers to get their returns submitted - that day is Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lets write a song.......together
|59 min
|Bob Perryman
|15
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Bob Perryman
|4,993
|No music scene in Columbus: Why?
|1 hr
|Bob Perryman
|28
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|Bob Perryman
|1,122
|Electric City Life Article
|1 hr
|Stanley
|1
|Josh Green on Columbus Music
|1 hr
|General Nice Guy
|132
|Snow Day
|1 hr
|Bob Perryman
|21
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC