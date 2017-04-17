Tax preparation companies open for la...

Tax preparation companies open for last-minute tax filings

COLUMBUS, GA Several companies who offer tax preparation services opened their doors on Easter in hopes to help as many people file their taxes ahead of the extended tax deadline. Tax advisors at H&R Block say there is an extension for last minute filers to get their returns submitted - that day is Tuesday.

