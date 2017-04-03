Suspect, 58, pleads not guilty to cho...

Suspect, 58, pleads not guilty to choking woman at Columbus group home

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Beverly Rodger Gardner, 58, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $7,500 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 39 min Victory 1,000
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 42 min Victory 4,711
Word Association (May '15) 3 hr Kelly 943
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 3 hr Kelly 1,517
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 4 hr Governor Bentleys... 68
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 18 hr Victor 3,475
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 18 hr Victor 58
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC