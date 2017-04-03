Suspect, 58, pleads not guilty to choking woman at Columbus group home
Beverly Rodger Gardner, 58, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $7,500 bond.
