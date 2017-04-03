Storms clearing the area for now, tornado watch extended to 8 p.m.

The severe weather that pushed north from the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday morning appears to be clearing out of the Columbus area for now, although the National Weather Service in Atlanta has extended a tornado watch for much of Georgia, including the Columbus area, until 8 p.m. Radar indicated there are small-cell storms trailing the primary area of thunderstorms and rain that just moved through Columbus, which could redevelop and turn severe with any sunshine heating of the day. The roughest storms and heaviest rain in the area are moving southeast of Columbus, along a line from Enterprise, Dothan and Eufaula in Alabama through Cusseta, Lumpkin and Americus in Georgia.

