Storm knocks out power to more than 3...

Storm knocks out power to more than 30,000 homes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The storm front that moved through Columbus around noon Monday knocked out power to about 30,000 Georgia Power customers, according to the utility's online outage map. Power outages were spread broadly throughout Columbus, Midland, Ellerslie and Cataula suffering losses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 12 hr Vic Hugo 4,631
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 12 hr Vic Hugo 1,457
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 12 hr Vic Hugo 916
Word Association (May '15) 12 hr Vic Hugo 894
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 13 hr General Zod 3,451
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Apr 1 Will Dockery 35
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) Mar 29 Kelly 103
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,619 • Total comments across all topics: 280,047,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC