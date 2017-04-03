Storm knocks out power to more than 30,000 homes
The storm front that moved through Columbus around noon Monday knocked out power to about 30,000 Georgia Power customers, according to the utility's online outage map. Power outages were spread broadly throughout Columbus, Midland, Ellerslie and Cataula suffering losses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|12 hr
|Vic Hugo
|4,631
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|12 hr
|Vic Hugo
|1,457
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|12 hr
|Vic Hugo
|916
|Word Association (May '15)
|12 hr
|Vic Hugo
|894
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|13 hr
|General Zod
|3,451
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Apr 1
|Will Dockery
|35
|Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Kelly
|103
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC