Storm damages portion of Eagle & Phenix property in downtown Columbus
The storms that surged through the Columbus area Monday morning left some damage to W.C. Bradley Company's Eagle & Phenix property on Front Avenue. "We're assessing the damage to see what we need to do to shore it back up," said Cherie Sanders, property manager for the Columbus-based company.
