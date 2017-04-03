Stepfather found guilty of bashing 2-year-olda s skull in
Closing arguments in the murder trial of Randall Guy Keller began Tuesday in a Columbus courtroom. Keller,31, is charged with murder and first-degree child cruelty in the death of two-year-old William Powell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,482
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|906
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|2 hr
|Kelly
|968
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|9 hr
|Vic Hugo
|4,676
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|9 hr
|Vic Hugo
|3,454
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|14 hr
|Vic Hugo
|48
|Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13)
|21 hr
|Kelly
|107
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC