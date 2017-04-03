Stepfather found guilty of bashing 2-...

Stepfather found guilty of bashing 2-year-olda s skull in

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Closing arguments in the murder trial of Randall Guy Keller began Tuesday in a Columbus courtroom. Keller,31, is charged with murder and first-degree child cruelty in the death of two-year-old William Powell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Kelly 1,482
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Kelly 906
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 2 hr Kelly 968
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 9 hr Vic Hugo 4,676
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 9 hr Vic Hugo 3,454
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 14 hr Vic Hugo 48
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) 21 hr Kelly 107
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,537 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC