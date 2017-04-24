State of the Ralston not happy tale

12 hrs ago

To say the recent safety code report on Columbus' historic Ralston Towers set off some alarms is more than just a grim joke. The report is another troubling revelation about the state of a facility that for years now has housed a largely vulnerable population.

Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Columbus, GA

