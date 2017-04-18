Special prom date: Columbus boy lets ...

Special prom date: Columbus boy lets girla s BFF with Down syndrome join them

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

After this boy asked this girl to the Northside High School prom, she immediately said yes -- but she also posed a hopeful question: So when Northside has its prom Saturday in the Columbus Convention & Trade Center, perhaps no date will be more joyful than this trio of juniors: Margaret Hollingsworth, Rivers Buice and Bhavita Patel. Margaret's interest in aiding students with disabilities was sparked last spring, when she was among the Northside tennis players who helped coach Lindsay Johnson conduct a Special Olympics session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Electric City Life Article 1 hr Will Dockery 75
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr Will Dockery 1,200
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 1,075
Feardevil novel by Lillian Owl (Sep '11) 1 hr Will Dockery 64
News a Not your typical familya : Columbus moma s fa... 2 hr Victor Hugo fan 1
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Victor Hugo fan 5,098
Toxic Topix Update 2 hr Victor Hugo fan 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,063 • Total comments across all topics: 280,470,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC