Special prom date: Columbus boy lets girla s BFF with Down syndrome join them

After this boy asked this girl to the Northside High School prom, she immediately said yes -- but she also posed a hopeful question: So when Northside has its prom Saturday in the Columbus Convention & Trade Center, perhaps no date will be more joyful than this trio of juniors: Margaret Hollingsworth, Rivers Buice and Bhavita Patel. Margaret's interest in aiding students with disabilities was sparked last spring, when she was among the Northside tennis players who helped coach Lindsay Johnson conduct a Special Olympics session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.