SLIDESHOW: Blended Columbus family's viral photo sheds lights on co-parenting
COLUMBUS, GA A blended family from the Fountain City is shedding a new light across the internet after a stepmom shared a picture online of two co-parenting couples supporting her stepdaughter at her soccer game. The family said they never expected this photo to go viral, but now they're hoping to set an example for co-parenting couples everywhere.
