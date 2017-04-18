SLIDESHOW: Blended Columbus family's ...

SLIDESHOW: Blended Columbus family's viral photo sheds lights on co-parenting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

COLUMBUS, GA A blended family from the Fountain City is shedding a new light across the internet after a stepmom shared a picture online of two co-parenting couples supporting her stepdaughter at her soccer game. The family said they never expected this photo to go viral, but now they're hoping to set an example for co-parenting couples everywhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 8 min Kelly 1,070
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 10 min Kelly 1,658
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 14 min Will Dockery 5,067
Feardevil novel by Lillian Owl (Sep '11) 43 min Will Dockery 55
Banned check ins (Sep '13) 49 min Will Dockery 18
Electric City Life Article 1 hr Will Dockery 49
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr Will Dockery 1,178
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,454,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC