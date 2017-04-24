Skip Henderson on mayora s race: a I am really looking hard at ita

Skip Henderson on mayora s race: a I ...

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Columbus Councilor Skip Henderson is seriously considering a run for mayor and said he will make his decision in the next few weeks. Henderson, 58, has been on council for 20 years, and was re-elected last year to one of two citywide posts.

