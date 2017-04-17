Shooting at Elizabeth Canty Apartment...

Shooting at Elizabeth Canty Apartments leaves two wounded

Two men were shot Monday night at Elizabeth Canty Apartments at 1900 Cusseta Road, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police said they were called to Building 303 of the apartment complex at 1900 Cusseta Road to investigate the shooting.

