Shaw High School FBLA project giving back to children
COLUMBUS, GA Students in Shaw High School's Future Business Leaders of America club took the time to give back to the community Tuesday. Students partnered with Chick-Fil-A on Bradley Park Drive to put on a fun event for children with disabilities at West Georgia Easter Seals.
