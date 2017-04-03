Rust College Aa Cappella Choir coming...

Rust College Aa Cappella Choir coming to Columbus

A proud graduate of the Rust College in Holly Springs, Miss., Jones says the much honored Rust College A'Cappella Choir, which has performed worldwide, will sing at two local churches April 8 and April 9. On Saturday, the choir will sing at 7 p.m. at St. John A.M.E. Church, 3980 Steam Mill Road. On Sunday at 10:45 a.m., the choir will sing at St. James A.M.E. Church, 1002 Sixth Avenue.

