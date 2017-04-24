Rodney Mahonea s job expands to inclu...

Rodney Mahonea s job expands to include Macon Telegraph

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

National media company McClatchy announced on Monday that the role of Columbus Ledger-Enquirer President and Publisher Rodney Mahone with the company will expand, beginning early next month. His new job title will be Regional Publisher for Georgia.

