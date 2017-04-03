Public money down a rathole

After more than two years and yet untallied millions in Columbus taxpayers' money, we might at last be turning the final pages in one of the most bizarre, gratuitously expensive and utterly pointless chapters in the city's history. We refer of course to the lawsuits by four elected officials - two law enforcement officers and two court clerks - against the Columbus Consolidated Government collectively, and top officials individually, over the plaintiffs' departmental budgets.

