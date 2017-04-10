Portion of Wynnton Road to close nigh...

Portion of Wynnton Road to close nightly for road work

20 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

COLUMBUS, GA Beginning April 17, a portion of Wynnton Road will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to all through traffic between Buena Vista Road and 10th Avenue. The closure will allow a contractor hired by the City of Columbus to make street repairs.

Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

