Portion of Wynnton Road to close nightly for road work
COLUMBUS, GA Beginning April 17, a portion of Wynnton Road will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to all through traffic between Buena Vista Road and 10th Avenue. The closure will allow a contractor hired by the City of Columbus to make street repairs.
