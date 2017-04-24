Police: Victim in North Oakley Drive shooting was shot six times while trying to load shotgun
The victim of a North Oakley Drive shooting was trying to load a shotgun Sunday when Clarence Leon Moore shot him six times with a 40-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Columbus police detective said during a Tuesday Recorder's Court Hearing. Moore pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the 12:41 p.m. shooting.
