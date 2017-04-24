Police: Victim in North Oakley Drive ...

Police: Victim in North Oakley Drive shooting was shot six times while trying to load shotgun

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The victim of a North Oakley Drive shooting was trying to load a shotgun Sunday when Clarence Leon Moore shot him six times with a 40-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Columbus police detective said during a Tuesday Recorder's Court Hearing. Moore pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the 12:41 p.m. shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 3 hr Victor Hugo Fan 5,189
Word Association (May '15) 3 hr Victor Hugo Fan 1,100
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 3 hr Victor Hugo Fan 1,260
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 3 hr Victor Hugo Fan 1,687
News City of Columbus tearing down nightclub, paving... 18 hr General Zod 21
News Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Costco possible good fits... 19 hr bubba 1
Electric City Life Article Mon Victor Hugo Fan 121
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,798 • Total comments across all topics: 280,573,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC