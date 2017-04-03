Police seek a person of interesta in fatal hit-and-run
James Arthur Hollinhead sobbed uncontrollably as he talked about his daughter, Kassandra, who was struck by two vehicles and killed while crossing MLK Boulevard. James Arthur Hollinhead, center, mourns the loss of his daughter, Kassandra, who was killed March 4 when struck by two vehicles on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|General Zod
|4,692
|Word Association (May '15)
|4 hr
|General Zod
|913
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|4 hr
|General Zod
|1,491
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|4 hr
|General Zod
|979
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|6 hr
|Victor
|3,458
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|6 hr
|Victor
|58
|Chris Stapleton Reveals New Album Track List, P...
|11 hr
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC