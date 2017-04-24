Police: Man says he robbed Columbus store to support cocaine a habita

Police: Man says he robbed Columbus s...

A man told authorities he robbed a Columbus Circle K gas station in 2012 to support his cocaine habit, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Christopher Sizemore, 26, pleaded not guilty to armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

