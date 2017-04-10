Police investigate Circle K armed robbery on Macon Road
Authorities are searching for any possible suspects tied to an armed robbery that occurred early Monday at the Circle K at 4410 Macon Road. A police report lists a gun as the weapon used during the 3:45 a.m. incident, but officials have yet to clarify whether anyone was harmed.
