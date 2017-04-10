Police investigate armed robbery on M...

Police investigate armed robbery on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects tied to the armed robbery that occurred Thursday morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A police report states that a weapon was used during the 9 a.m. incident, but no one was injured.

