Police: General manager shot man at cab company during dispute over woman

The general manager at a Columbus cab company allegedly shot a man who came to the business angry about comments made toward his wife, according to testimony Monday morning in Recorder's Court. Malcom Milton McMiller, who was identified as the shooter, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm near a public highway, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and battery.

