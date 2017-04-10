Police: Columbus teen arrested after stealing food from group home
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly stealing food and juice from the Guardian Home of Hope at 4290 Valley Crest Drive, according to Columbus police. The teen, who lives in a separate group home, was taken into custody on the scene at 5 p.m. Sunday and charged with first-degree burglary.
