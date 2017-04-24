Police: Columbus man raped girl multi...

Police: Columbus man raped girl multiple times over course of 6 years

A Columbus man allegedly raped a girl multiple times over the course of about six years, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. William Morse , 47, pleaded not guilty to two counts each of rape, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy.

