Police: Columbus man raped girl multiple times over course of 6 years
A Columbus man allegedly raped a girl multiple times over the course of about six years, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. William Morse , 47, pleaded not guilty to two counts each of rape, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the best Coffee House in Columbus? (May '15)
|36 min
|Sledge Hammer
|57
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|38 min
|Sledge Hammer
|5,278
|Columbus appears on list of top 100 best places... (Oct '13)
|40 min
|Sledge Hammer
|8
|New Yorker magazine writer speaks at Carson McC...
|42 min
|Sledge Hammer
|14
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|44 min
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|1 hr
|General Zod
|75
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|1 hr
|General Zod
|285
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|General Zod
|1,337
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC