Police: Columbus man admitted to distributing child porn on Internet
A 33-year-old man who was arrested Tuesday afternoon on sexual exploitation charges has admitted to distributing child pornography, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department. Timothy Joiner of Columbus faces one count of computer pornography child exploitation and two counts of sexual exploitation of children.
