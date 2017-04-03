Police: Columbus man admitted to dist...

Police: Columbus man admitted to distributing child porn on Internet

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A 33-year-old man who was arrested Tuesday afternoon on sexual exploitation charges has admitted to distributing child pornography, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department. Timothy Joiner of Columbus faces one count of computer pornography child exploitation and two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 6 hr Vic Hugo 4,636
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 6 hr Vic Hugo 923
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 6 hr Vic Hugo 1,472
Word Association (May '15) 13 hr Vic Hugo 898
News $1.9 million impact: Spartan Race, air show, cr... 21 hr Kelly 2
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) 22 hr Kawita Native 104
Snow Day 22 hr Kawita Native 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,133 • Total comments across all topics: 280,088,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC