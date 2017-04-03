Police: Columbus man admits to firing shots at scene of 32nd Avenue homicide
Dondre Tyre Hill, 26, pleaded not guilty Friday in Columbus Recorder's Court to murder and weapon possession charges stemming from the Jan. 5 shooting on 32nd Avenue in Columbus that killed 22-year-old Dominique Horton. One of two Columbus men charged in the deadly 32nd Avenue shooting allegedly admitted to firing shots on the scene, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|3,458
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|Kelly
|979
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|4,693
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|1,493
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|916
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Fri
|Victor
|55
|Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13)
|Apr 6
|Kelly
|107
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC