Police: Columbus man admits to firing shots at scene of 32nd Avenue homicide

Dondre Tyre Hill, 26, pleaded not guilty Friday in Columbus Recorder's Court to murder and weapon possession charges stemming from the Jan. 5 shooting on 32nd Avenue in Columbus that killed 22-year-old Dominique Horton. One of two Columbus men charged in the deadly 32nd Avenue shooting allegedly admitted to firing shots on the scene, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court.

