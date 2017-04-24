Plans for new downtown hotel delayed ...

Plans for new downtown hotel delayed amid construction cost concerns

The downtown Hampton Inn planned for the 1200 block of Broadway is being delayed as the developer works through higher than anticipated construction costs. An 88-room hotel at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street has been in the works for about a year, but the project has slowed down considerably as the Pezold companies wait for new project construction bids next month, Pezold Management Chief Operating Officer Tracy Sayers said Tuesday.

