Plans for new downtown hotel delayed amid construction cost concerns
The downtown Hampton Inn planned for the 1200 block of Broadway is being delayed as the developer works through higher than anticipated construction costs. An 88-room hotel at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street has been in the works for about a year, but the project has slowed down considerably as the Pezold companies wait for new project construction bids next month, Pezold Management Chief Operating Officer Tracy Sayers said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|5,192
|Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Costco possible good fits...
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|2
|Word Association (May '15)
|6 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1,100
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|6 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1,260
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|6 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1,687
|City of Columbus tearing down nightclub, paving...
|21 hr
|General Zod
|21
|Electric City Life Article
|Mon
|Victor Hugo Fan
|121
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC