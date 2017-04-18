Planet Pops plans new downtown Columb...

Planet Pops plans new downtown Columbus storefront

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

If Randy Hitz gets his way, you will be able to buy a Planet Pops ice pop from a downtown Columbus storefront before the summer heats up. Planet Pops sells its $3 flavored ice pops out of carts at many local events, but has not had a storefront since January 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jay Hinkle Benefit Concert now November 3rd (Sep '13) 4 min Kelly 5
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 7 min Kelly 1,639
Word Association (May '15) 8 min Kelly 1,051
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 19 min Kelly 5,014
Why do most people think that live amateur musi... 24 min Kelly 2
Feardevil novel by Lillian Owl (Sep '11) 35 min Kelly 6
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 48 min Kelly 1,124
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,089 • Total comments across all topics: 280,402,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC