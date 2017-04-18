Planet Pops plans new downtown Columbus storefront
If Randy Hitz gets his way, you will be able to buy a Planet Pops ice pop from a downtown Columbus storefront before the summer heats up. Planet Pops sells its $3 flavored ice pops out of carts at many local events, but has not had a storefront since January 2016.
