Penny Marie Saczawa Mehaffey
Penny Marie Saczawa Mehaffey, 54, of Carrollton, Georgia, died Wednesday, April 5, 2017. She was born December 4, 1962, in Passaic, New Jersey, the daughter of Joseph Leon Saczawa and the late Mary Ellen Wasdyke Saczawa.
