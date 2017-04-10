Part of Wynnton Road to be closed to traffic at night for four weeks
Motorists using a portion of Wynnton Road in Columbus will face detours over four weeks due to a road closure for street repairs. The city said Tuesday that a stretch of the four-lane road between the intersections of Buena Vista Road and Tenth Avenue will not be passable because of work crews from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday.
Columbus Discussions
