Part of Wynnton Road to be closed to ...

Part of Wynnton Road to be closed to traffic at night for four weeks

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Motorists using a portion of Wynnton Road in Columbus will face detours over four weeks due to a road closure for street repairs. The city said Tuesday that a stretch of the four-lane road between the intersections of Buena Vista Road and Tenth Avenue will not be passable because of work crews from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 14 min General Zod 4,763
Davidson Student Center at CSU (Jun '15) 19 min General Zod 12
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 20 min General Zod 1,031
News "The most fatal thing a man can do is try to st... 21 min General Zod 2
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 22 min General Zod 271
News New Yorker magazine writer speaks at Carson McC... 23 min General Zod 2
News From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,... 24 min General Zod 5
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr General Zod 972
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr General Zod 1,546
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,498 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC