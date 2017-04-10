OtterBox Releases New Defender Series Cases in Realtree Camo
COLUMBUS, Ga. - - The new OtterBox Defender Series case , available in a variety of Realtree camo patterns, features the original protective case design with a multilayer construction to provide protection from the inevitable backwoods drops and shocks, but modified for the newest phones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo
|4,744
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,018
|Word Association (May '15)
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo
|958
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,532
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|5 hr
|Victor Hugo
|3,484
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|16 hr
|Governor Bentleys...
|68
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Sun
|Victor
|58
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC