Old Claflin School potential site for affordable housing

Abandoned nearly a decade ago, Claflin School, Muscogee County's first-ever school for African Americans may serve a new purpose - one that includes more than just education. Friends of Historic Claflin, a group working to restore the building to its former glory, have new plans for the property.

