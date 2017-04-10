Old Claflin School potential site for affordable housing
Abandoned nearly a decade ago, Claflin School, Muscogee County's first-ever school for African Americans may serve a new purpose - one that includes more than just education. Friends of Historic Claflin, a group working to restore the building to its former glory, have new plans for the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|6 min
|Victor Hugo
|1,098
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|18 min
|Victor Hugo
|4,928
|No music scene in Columbus: Why?
|22 min
|Victor Hugo
|22
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,033
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,619
|Davidson Student Center at CSU (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|19
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|2 hr
|Fit2Serve
|75
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC