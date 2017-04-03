Officials urge public to avoid areas ...

Officials urge public to avoid areas of S. Columbus, over 26,000 without power

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores is urging the public to not to drive in the areas of Benning Road, Cusseta Road, and South Lumpkin Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Transienttenant 1,455
Word Association (May '15) 5 hr General Zod 893
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) Sun General Zod 4,629
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia Sun General Zod 914
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Apr 1 Will Dockery 35
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) Mar 31 General Zod 3,450
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) Mar 29 Kelly 103
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,495 • Total comments across all topics: 280,032,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC