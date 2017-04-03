NWS: Severe storms, possible tornadoes in Columbus area Wednesday

The blustery storm that pushed through the Columbus area Monday afternoon could be the appetizer for a major round of severe weather - including a possible outbreak of tornadoes - now being forecast Wednesday morning and afternoon for much of the Southeast. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Ga., released a hazardous weather outlook statement Tuesday afternoon calling for scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms Wednesday during the day and into the night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.