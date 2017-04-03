NWS: Severe storms, possible tornadoe...

NWS: Severe storms, possible tornadoes in Columbus area Wednesday

The blustery storm that pushed through the Columbus area Monday afternoon could be the appetizer for a major round of severe weather - including a possible outbreak of tornadoes - now being forecast Wednesday morning and afternoon for much of the Southeast. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Ga., released a hazardous weather outlook statement Tuesday afternoon calling for scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms Wednesday during the day and into the night.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Muscogee County was issued at April 05 at 9:38AM EDT

