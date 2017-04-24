Naked woman allegedly broke into 2 Macon Road businesses, damaged a third
A naked woman wielding a stick allegedly broke into two Macon Road businesses and damaged a third early Sunday, according to testimony in Columbus Recorder's Court. Nefieterria Shorter, 36, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday morning to two counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of public indecency, second-degree criminal damage to property and obstruction.
