Muscogee County Sheriffa s Office informant, his wife sentenced in drug case

1 hr ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A Columbus husband and wife were sentenced Monday to federal prison in connection to a March 2013 drug bust at their home in the Rose Hill neighborhood. Phillip F. Kernodle was sentenced to more than seven years for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and his wife, Natalie Kernodle, was sentenced to more than four years for conspiracy to falsify records in a federal investigation.

