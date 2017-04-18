Muscogee County School District honors academic success
The Muscogee County School District awarded ten economically disadvantaged fifth-grade honor students for their academic success with a scholarship ceremony at Richards Middle School Saturday morning. This latest class of MCSD Columbus Scholars earned their share of a college scholarship, on average $7,500 per student, and gaining a student mentor through a joint effort with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electric City Life Article
|2 min
|Kelly
|102
|Banned Check-ins part 2
|5 min
|Kelly
|5
|Feardevil novel by Lillian Owl (Sep '11)
|6 min
|Will Dockery
|86
|Jay Hinkle Benefit Concert now November 3rd (Sep '13)
|9 min
|Will Dockery
|34
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|27 min
|Tony Beets
|1,239
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|33 min
|Will Dockery
|5,157
|No music scene in Columbus: Why?
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|43
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC