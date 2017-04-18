Muscogee County School District honors academic success

The Muscogee County School District awarded ten economically disadvantaged fifth-grade honor students for their academic success with a scholarship ceremony at Richards Middle School Saturday morning. This latest class of MCSD Columbus Scholars earned their share of a college scholarship, on average $7,500 per student, and gaining a student mentor through a joint effort with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley.

