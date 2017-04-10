Muscogee County School Board delays vote on Camelot Education contract
COLUMBUS, GA The Muscogee County School District has decided to once again delay the vote on the Camelot Education contract. In Monday night's Muscogee County School Board Meeting, the board voted to delay the vote on whether or not to hire Camelot Education of Austin, Texas to run alternative school programs in the district.
