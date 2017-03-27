Motocyclist clocked at 140 mph faces multiple traffic charges

The Georgia State Patrol was waiting on Christopher McVay on Thursday, more than a week after he was clocked traveling 140 mph on Interstate 185 before crashing his motorcycle on Double Churches Road. McVay, 24, of Seale, Ala., was taken into custody about 2:45 p.m. after his release from Midtown Medical Center in Columbus where he was treated for a broken wrist, arm and leg after his motorcycle struck an SUV on March 22. He was charged with one count of fleeing and attempting to elude police, aggressive driving, reckless driving and speeding.

