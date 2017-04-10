Trump's first year of travel spending could top Obama's 8-year t - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports In the campaign, then-candidate Trump often criticized Obama's spending on travel and made repeated calls for government belt-tightening. In his first 80 days in office, an estimated $20 million has been spent on Trump's trips to his private club estate in Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.