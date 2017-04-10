More
Trump's first year of travel spending could top Obama's 8-year t - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports In the campaign, then-candidate Trump often criticized Obama's spending on travel and made repeated calls for government belt-tightening. In his first 80 days in office, an estimated $20 million has been spent on Trump's trips to his private club estate in Florida.
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|4,778
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|7 hr
|Kelly
|1,553
|Word Association (May '15)
|7 hr
|Kelly
|979
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|7 hr
|Victor Hugo
|3,491
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|7 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,037
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|7 hr
|Victor Hugo
|67
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|21 hr
|Fort Collins Prog...
|71
