Mediacom launches ultra-fast a gigabi...

Mediacom launches ultra-fast a gigabita service from Columbus to Albany

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Company leaders say $52 Million development will enhance quality of life in downtown and serve as recruitment tool for local companies With a ceremonial swipe of a small screen on Wednesday morning, Mediacom officially launched 1-gigabit broadband Internet residential service at its office on Macon Road in Columbus. That gives 275,000 households in more than 50 communities in southwest Georgia access to the ultra-fast service that even Washington, D.C., the nation's capital, doesn't yet have, said Phil Skinner, Mediacom's senior director of operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You are banned! 4 hr William 1
News Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Costco possible good fits... 6 hr Farrell 3
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 7 hr Victor Hugo Fan 5,194
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 7 hr Victor Hugo Fan 1,261
Word Association (May '15) 9 hr Will Dockery 1,101
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 10 hr Will Dockery 1,688
News City of Columbus tearing down nightclub, paving... Tue General Zod 21
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,171 • Total comments across all topics: 280,590,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC