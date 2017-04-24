Mediacom launches ultra-fast a gigabita service from Columbus to Albany
Company leaders say $52 Million development will enhance quality of life in downtown and serve as recruitment tool for local companies With a ceremonial swipe of a small screen on Wednesday morning, Mediacom officially launched 1-gigabit broadband Internet residential service at its office on Macon Road in Columbus. That gives 275,000 households in more than 50 communities in southwest Georgia access to the ultra-fast service that even Washington, D.C., the nation's capital, doesn't yet have, said Phil Skinner, Mediacom's senior director of operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You are banned!
|4 hr
|William
|1
|Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Costco possible good fits...
|6 hr
|Farrell
|3
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|5,194
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|7 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1,261
|Word Association (May '15)
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,101
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|10 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,688
|City of Columbus tearing down nightclub, paving...
|Tue
|General Zod
|21
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC