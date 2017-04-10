Mayora s commission explores historic...

Mayora s commission explores historical significance of Government Center

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The 46-year-old Columbus Government Center has historic significance that should be considered as the city tries to determine what to do with the building, a local preservationist said Thursday. Elizabeth Barker, executive director of Historic Columbus, presented a historic overview to the Mayor's Commission on Government Center and Judicial Building, which met in a conference room on the site.

Columbus, GA

