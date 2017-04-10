Mayora s commission explores historical significance of Government Center
The 46-year-old Columbus Government Center has historic significance that should be considered as the city tries to determine what to do with the building, a local preservationist said Thursday. Elizabeth Barker, executive director of Historic Columbus, presented a historic overview to the Mayor's Commission on Government Center and Judicial Building, which met in a conference room on the site.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|9 min
|Will Dockery
|4,860
|Word Association (May '15)
|12 min
|Will Dockery
|1,000
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|14 min
|Will Dockery
|1,574
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|18 min
|Will Dockery
|1,065
|No music scene in Columbus: Why?
|1 hr
|Kelly
|2
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|Wed
|Victor Hugo
|3,492
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|Wed
|Victor Hugo
|52
